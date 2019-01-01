Arsenal vs Chelsea OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Both teams are managed by their former players and will be looking to make a statement in the highly-anticipated London derby

Mikel Arteta is still waiting for his first win as manager after drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, still basking in the 2-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur, was brought back to earth by at Stamford Bridge by the same scoreline.

Arsenal vs Latest Odds

Despite being eight points and six places ahead of the Gunners, the Blues come into this tie as slight underdogs with OdiBets offering odds of (2.35) for victory.

Arteta has a chance for a first managerial win at the price of (2.95)

Two of the last four league meetings between these two have ended in draws and it’s (3.70) to go that way again.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are out for this tie, while Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Rob Holding, Gabriel Martinelli and Sokratis remain doubtful.

The only player in doubt for Chelsea is right-back Reece James.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal lost their final league game of 2018, 1-5 against . They’ve not lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 1994/1995 (vs and Wimbledon).

Chelsea have only lost their final league game in one of the last 16 calendar years (W11 D4), going down 1-3 at home to in 2011.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Tips and Predictions

This fixture is always known for goals and we can expect more of the same here on Sunday afternoon. In the last 10 competitive meetings between Arsenal and Chelsea, seven of them have seen both sides score with three or more goals recorded.

Banking on that here in North London is offered at (1.72).

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at (1.72) with OdiBets.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.