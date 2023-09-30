'That's not him!' - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry left stunned by Cristiano Ronaldo's EA FC 24 stats as Al-Nassr superstar slips to lowest rating since FIFA 07

Thierry Henry was left shocked by Cristiano Ronaldo's EA Sports FC 24 stats as the Al-Nassr star slipped to his lowest rating since FIFA 07.

EA Sports FC 24 released

Ronaldo suffers big numbers drop

Henry shocked by low figures

WHAT HAPPENED? EA Sports FC 24, formerly FIFA, launched earlier this month to much fanfare, but the latest edition of the game has not been kind towards the Al-Nassr star. The 38-year-old has suffered his biggest ratings drop in 16 years, with his current score at 86 - down from 90 the previous year. Former Gunners forward Henry has expressed his surprise at this news.

WHAT THEY SAID: At the FC 24 launch, the Frenchman was shown a card belonging to an unnamed Saudi Pro League player.

After looking at his pace, shooting, pass, dribble, defence, and physicality numbers, he was none the wiser as to who it could be. When Ronaldo's face popped up, Henry said: "No, that's not him," before adding "Wow, that's bad."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, who made his debut for the Saudi side in January of this year after leaving Manchester United in late 2022, has scored 16 goals in 15 games this season but that was not enough for his stats to stay in the 90s. While he is not playing in the strongest league in the world, fellow Saudi Pro League players Karim Benzema and Neymar have ratings of 90 and 89 respectively. Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, has a rating of 90, too.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

EA Sports/Getty/GOAL composite

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr and Ronaldo are back in action on Monday when they face Istiklol in the AFC Champions League.