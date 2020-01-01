Arsenal target Emmanuel Dennis ‘very likely’ to leave Club Brugge - Clement

The Nigeria international has been turning heads in the Belgian top-fight and has attracted interest from a number of European clubs

manager Philippe Clement has confirmed star forward Emmanuel Dennis is "very likely" to leave the side this summer.

The winger has been delivering eye-catching displays since teaming up with the Belgian club and in the 2019-20 season, he helped his side to clinch the league title.



This is after the Belgian Pro League was ended on Friday when the General Assembly voted to accept finalising the league table with each club having played 29 games.

In doing that, the 22-year-old international scored five league goals and provided one assist, amid other dazzling displays.

More teams

His fine performances in the this season also drew applause, particularly after he scored twice against Spanish giants at Santiago Bernabeu, while also finding the back of the net in a game against .

Following his impressive displays, a number of European clubs have reportedly been jostling for his signature with Premier League clubs , , Wolverhampton Wanderers and among those believed to be keen to sign him.

Club Brugge boss Clement admitted the forward, who has two years left on his current contract, could leave the Jan Breydel Stadium when the transfer window opens.

"It is very likely that Dennis will leave. He can also count on a lot of interest. It is the time for him to take a new step," Clement told Dernière Heure.

Dennis has featured in 71 league games since his arrival at Jan Breydel Stadium from Ukrainian Premier League club Zorya Luhansk in the summer of 2017.

Besides winning the league in the recently-concluded season, he was also part of the team which won the Belgian top-flight title in 2018 and featured prominently as they finished as runners-up in the 2018-19 campaign.

Should he leave Club Brugge this summer for Arsenal, he will join Nigerian stars Nwankwo Kanu and Alex Iwobi who have played for the London club.

On the international scene, the winger has made two appearances for the Super Eagles, against and .

Article continues below

The forward was, however, not part of Nigeria’s squad scheduled to face Sierra Leone in an qualifying game in March before it was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.