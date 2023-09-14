Rewarded: Arsenal to open talks with Ben White over new long-term deal, despite his current contract having three years to run

Arsenal are set to open talks over a long-term contract with defender Ben White, even though there are still three years on his current deal.

Arsenal to enter talks with White

Defender has three years on current deal

Has been key figyre for Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been a key figure for the Gunners and The Daily Mail reports they will begin negotiations with him in a matter of weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: White, 25, is currently tied to the north London side until 2026 but the club leaders are determined to reward him for his fine form by giving him improved terms and a longer deal. The Gunners are also said to be in talks with Martin Odegaard about extending his contract.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR WHITE? Before the contract discussions begin, Arsenal will face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.