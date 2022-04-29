Arsenal 'Super Mik Arteta' chant: Lyrics and inspiration behind Gunners fan song

Mikel Arteta knew when he returned to Arsenal in December 2019 that he had a big job on his hands but, with FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs under his belt, the Spaniard is showing that he can handle the pressure at Emirates Stadium.

Questions were always going to be asked of a lack of top-level managerial experience when a man that cut his coaching teeth under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City decided to retrace his steps to north London.

Arteta has, however, bought well in the transfer market, promoted exciting youngsters from within and turned doubters into believers – with the Gunners boss now the focus of a terrace chant that GOAL casts an eye over here...

What are the lyrics to the ‘Super Mik Arteta’ chant?

The song, which is becoming increasingly popular among Arsenal supporters, goes:

We’ve got Super Mik Arteta,

He knows exactly what we need,

Kieran at the back, Gabi in attack,

Arsenal on the way to Champions League.

Check out a video of Arsenal fans singing the song below.

🍿 Please take your seats for 🅰️ccess 🅰️ll 🅰️reas...



⏳ The show is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/rO9lYNjMbB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 22, 2022

What has Mikel Arteta had to say about the chant?

Unsurprisingly, Arteta is delighted at being serenaded by those in the stands on a regular basis, with the 40-year-old eager to point out that a happy camp needs to extend well beyond the field in order for collective success to be enjoyed.

He has said: “You realise it in those moments that those people have big emotions towards the club and if we can make them happy then everything just makes sense.

“The connection that they show with the players and with me as well, we have to be very grateful because they have come on this journey and I think they believe in what we do.

“Personally, (it feels) great, because we’ve been through a lot and we played almost two years without crowds.

“To build something that, in my opinion, was the most important thing, was unity around the club and a sense of direction and belonging, they were going to be really important and they give us belief and energy.”

Why does Mikel Arteta have his own chant at Arsenal?

Arteta was passed the reins at Arsenal following the dismissal of Unai Emery, with Freddie Ljungberg stepping aside from a caretaker role once his appointment was confirmed.

His first game at the helm ended in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, while a first outing at the Emirates delivered a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The 2019-20 campaign was to be severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but Arsenal savoured FA Cup glory when seeing off Chelsea 2-1 in the final – allowing Arteta to become the first Gunners coach since George Graham to win a trophy in his debut season.

Mikel Arteta, Premier League Manager of the Month.



Trust the process 🧠 pic.twitter.com/rtyDD1RzPD — GOAL (@goal) April 1, 2022

A Community Shield victory over Liverpool followed, but Arsenal ended the 2020-21 campaign in eighth place and missed out on qualification for European competition entirely.

That has allowed focus to be narrowed on domestic matters in the present, and Arteta has Arsenal chasing down a return to the Champions League for the first time in five years – with the Gunners sat inside the Premier League’s top four with five games left to take in.