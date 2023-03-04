Incredible Arsenal stat as Gunners name first starting XI in almost FORTY YEARS to not include a single player to have played under Arsene Wenger

For the first time in some four decades, Arsenal's line-up does not feature a single player who played under their legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

No player in starting XI featured under Wenger

First time that's been the case since 1986

Arsenal take on Bournemouth in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? For the first time since 1986, Arsenal have named a starting line-up that does not feature a single player who has played in a competitive fixture under their former manager Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta made three changes to the XI that started the club's 4-0 win over Everton in their last match, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira replacing Ben White, Jorginho and Granit Xhaka. Of that trio, Xhaka played under Wenger numerous times having been signed by the Frenchman back in 2016.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Manchester City's win over Newcastle United earlier on Saturday, Arsenal will hope to get three points against Bournemouth to restore their five point lead at the top.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After the clash against Bournemouth, the Gunners travel to Lisbon next to take on Sporting CP in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie.