WATCH: Arsenal star Steph Catley interviewed as a 'St Albans local' in bizarre ITV segment promoting competition with £100k cash prize

Arsenal and Australian defender Steph Catley was introduced as a 'St Albans local' in an ITV segment that was promoting a competition.

Arsenal's Australian defender identified as 'St Albans' local

ITV segment promotion competition with £100k cash prize

Arsenal lost their season opener against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old defender, who joined Arsenal from OL Reign in 2020, is a mainstay in the Gunners' backline. Yet the experienced footballer was described as a 'St Albans' local in a bizarre ITV segment which was promoting a competition with a cash prize of £100,000.

The defender was even asked in that segment what she would do if she had won the £100k tax-free cash prize.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are off to a disappointing start in the 2023/24 season. After crashing out of the Women's Champions League, losing to Paris FC, they went down 1-0 in their Women's Super League opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? Catley will be next seen in action on Saturday when Arsenal face Manchester United in a league clash.