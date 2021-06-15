Arsenal & Spurs-linked Zaha made available by Crystal Palace at the 'right' price

Eagles chairman Steve Parish acknowledges that the Ivorian winger wants to move on, but no discounts will be offered in the summer window

Wilfried Zaha will be available to his many suitors this summer, but Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has warned the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham that a deal for the talented winger will only be done at the "right" price.

A highly-rated 28-year-old has made no secret of that fact that, having previously struggled to make an impact at Manchester United, the time has come for him to make another high-profile move.

Palace can, after seeing an academy graduate take in almost 400 appearances for the club, appreciate why Zaha wants out, but no discounts will be offered to those planning to put formal bids on the table.

What has been said?

Parish has told BBC Sport : "We understand his position.

"It's no secret that he would like to challenge himself.

"But it has to be right for the football club. He understands that as well.

"If those two things collide then we will have to look at it. But right now, we are two days into the transfer window so it's a bit early to talk about it."

The bigger picture

It is shaping up to be a busy summer for Palace as they have a number of players out of contract.

They are also having to contend with the Zaha speculation, while a new manager is required to succeed the departed Roy Hodgson.

Former Wolves boss Nuno appears set to head for Everton over south London, but Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche continue to see moves to the capital mooted.

Parish is hoping to fill a sizeable void in the Selhurst Park dugout soon, but he will not be rushed into making an important decision regarding future leadership.

He added: "It's challenging obviously, there's not a lack of people who would like to come and manage Crystal Palace football club in the Premier League. We're very fortunate with that.

"You have to try and get it right. Outside pressures - I see all sorts of stuff that's written - the really important thing is we block that out because the only thing that matters in the end is that we win football matches.

Article continues below

"We have to find the right person to help us do that. Not only immediately but will also help us with the young players we want to bring through.

"So, it's a big decision, these things take longer than you would like them to."

Further reading