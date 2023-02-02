Arsenal sign Gabriel Martinelli to contract extension until 2027

Gabriel Martinelli has reportedly signed a new Arsenal contract that keeps him at the club until 2027.

Martinelli signs new Arsenal deal

Underlines buy-in to Arteta's vision

21-year-old has seven goals this season

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Arsenal have secured the future of one of their biggest young prospects and key players this season, tying Martinelli down to a new four-and-a-half year deal through to 2027, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli's current deal was set to expire at the end of next season, and while including an option to extend to 2026, did not reflect his place in the squad or offer the same security. With his deal running out and his stock quickly rising, Barcelona had been linked with a move for Martinelli, but a new contract for the Brazilian quells such speculation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: His quality and potential has been spotted by team-mates, with Oleksandr Zinchenko raving about the Brazilian upon signing for Arsenal last summer. Martinelli struggled with injuries after breaking through into the first team in 2019 - mere weeks after signing from Brazilian side Ituano as an Under-21 prospect - but has since nailed down his spot as an important player under Mikel Arteta.

With the Gunners top of the Premier League, Martinelli has made 27 appearances in all competitions thus far with seven goals and three assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? With a new deal signed, the 21-year-old can now get his head down once again and make himself a legend among Arsenal fans by firing them to a first Premier League title in almost 20 years.