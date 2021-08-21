The Gunners’ boss concurs with the East African Head of State that the Premier League club's fans do not deserve mediocrity

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued response to Rwanda President Paul Kagame’s ‘mediocre’ Arsenal comments after they suffered defeat against Brentford last Friday.

The East African Head of State, who is an ardent Arsenal fan, issued a scathing assessment of the team’s performance after they suffered a 2-0 defeat in their Premier League season opener at Brentford Community Stadium.

Speaking to the press ahead of the team’s league match against Chelsea at Emirates on Sunday, Arteta was asked whether President Kagame had reached out to him or whether he agreed with his sentiments.

Arteta responded as quoted by Football London: “I agree that Arsenal should not accept mediocrity. I totally agree with that.”

Arteta further revealed he was not happy with some people who are trying to ‘bury’ him but could not mention names.

“I’m talking about the lack of clarity in the messages and using moments to try to come and using some very disrespectful ways to describe certain things. That’s what I'm saying. Nothing new,” Arteta continued.

“No, it’s not about pointing, it’s about expressing the feelings that are so obvious in moments like this.”

The defeat by the promoted side which came courtesy of goals from Sergi Canos in the 22nd minute and Christian Norgaard in the 73rd minute saw Kagame pour his pain into a series of Twitter posts calling out Arsenal's management and suggesting the club’s fans don’t deserve their current predicament.

“What?? It's football, it's a loss for Arsenal against Brentford,” Kagame wrote on his social media pages. “Brentford deserved to win and they did.

“The game itself aside, Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO!!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal.

“The change has taken too long to come!”

Kagame also questioned why Arsenal does not have a working plan, especially when buying new players.

“It's been a struggle of about decade(s) - ups and downs - more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works? “One part to look at is how we deal in the market - players we buy to execute the plan.

“The touch and go mentality does not bring change.”

He further called on Arsenal fans not to accept mediocrity, insisting those in charge understand the problem and should take the burden.

“We just must not excuse or accept mediocrity,” Kagame continued. “A team has to be built with a purpose to win win-win. So that when we lose...it was not to be expected!

“I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it.”