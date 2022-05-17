‘Arsenal season ended when Partey got injured’ – Fans bemoan absence of Ghana star after Newcastle United defeat

Arsenal fans have seemingly agreed that the team’s season ended the day they lost midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Kieran Tierney to respective injuries.

The Gunners’ push for a Champions League spot for next season took a major blow on Monday night after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Two second-half goals – first, an own goal by defender Ben White and Bruno Guimaraes’s effort – ensured Arsenal will head into their last fixture of the season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on May 22, two points behind fourth-placed and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The defeat against the Magpies has left Arsenal supporters lamenting the absence of the 28-year-old Ghana international, who picked up a knee injury in their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4 at Selhurst Park.

Since the injury to Partey, Arsenal have struggled for consistency in the top-flight, and out of the eight matches they have featured in without the former Atletico Madrid player, they have managed four wins, and four defeats.

Article continues below

Below is how Arsenal fans remembered Partey on Twitter after the defeat.

Season ended when partey got injured — AFC Lekfront (@Afc_lekfront) May 17, 2022

Arsenal without Thomas Partey is a mess,so how the midfield make weak — Sabi_Boi🕊❄ (@_sabiboi) May 16, 2022

It’s insane how much we miss Partey in such games! — Wolf (@WoolwichCannons) May 16, 2022

If we had Partey it could have been a totally different game. — Tuff Guy (@T_WAYNE100) May 16, 2022

This is the type of game we could have really done with Partey and Tierney. — FPL Bentley (@FPLBentley) May 16, 2022

This game shows you the importance of Partey. That type of mobility in midfield is an absolute must have. — Daniel (@AFC_Daniel6) May 16, 2022

We’ve never got it right since Partey & Tierney got injured — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) May 16, 2022

This is how badly we need Thomas Partey. He is our midfield — Ross (@rozay81_) May 16, 2022

This feels like one of the days where we will miss Partey — Andrew (@TheSmithRowe10) May 16, 2022

Our midfield cannot withstand presses. We needed Partey tonight. — Sakazett (@AFCabuu) May 16, 2022

Games like these show how much we miss Partey.



No control in midfield, no link to the forward players, just all out defending! Surely needs to be rectified this summer. Can we scrape a win #Arsenal — Sujay (@SleepyGooner) May 16, 2022

Season ended when we lost Tierney and Partey. Elneny and Nketiah are great guys and they’ve really tried, bravo. But the next level up is a jump. We are 5th and in my opinion deserve to be there. — D82 (@Detective82) May 16, 2022

I don’t care what you say, we really do miss Thomas Partey! #NEWARS — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) May 16, 2022

Partey was a huge miss , he has the ability to beat the press and distribute the ball , major miss I won't lie. — Vinay (@VinayDatta9) May 17, 2022

Despite not recovering from injury yet, another supporter claimed the Gunners should have risked Partey to feature in the away game against the Magpies while another group called on the club to secure quality signings as back-up in the midfield position.

Wish we could bring on Partey to help us dominate that midfield better. Xhaka should be doing more of the intangibles stuff. Team lacks bravery and intent at the moment, especially when it goes up the left.



Put on Martinelli and Lacazette. Get more intangibles on the pitch. — AI (@nonewthing) May 16, 2022

On the evidence of the last few games, we are not quiet ready for top 4 nor deserve it. Our first eleven is very good but we don’t have any cover for injuries. Missed Partey big time in the last two games. We need reinforcements for next season to move to the next level — SG (@sggooner75) May 16, 2022

We don’t have a midfield, no one who can dictate the game. I think we need two CM to help Partey. Guendouzi certainly should be one option. Huge investment still needed. #Arsenal — JoppaRoad (@JoppaR0ad) May 17, 2022

Bruno G would’ve been perfect for us.

Partey can’t stay fit and Elneny isn’t the answer.

We can’t afford to be making these recruitment mistakes.

Something needs to be done about the injuries to Tomi, Partey and Tierney too.

It’s a huge reason we’ve fallen away from top 4. — Matt (@gunner4991) May 16, 2022

Tomiyasu, Partey and KT are too vital to this team for us not to be able to rely on them for extended periods. Said it before, we must buy in those positions in a way that we consider we don’t have those players on our books. They can be backups to the new boys at worst. — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) May 16, 2022

Just really need to secure quality depth and upgrades in certain positions next season.



Once we can stop worrying when one of Partey, Saka, Tierney, Tomiyasu or White are out, we will legitimately do great things. CF upgrade, too.



Aaron Hickey is a good start. — AI (@nonewthing) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, one supporter questioned why Arsenal signed Partey whereas he has never been available to help the team when playing in decisive matches.

Thomas partey didn't play the crucial game of the season last season and he didn't as well this season,what's point of even signing him? — MR SAM (@SamuelA13284266) May 16, 2022

However, this set of supporters disagreed with the above fan, insisting Arsenal without the Black Star is totally nothing and in a mess, while another lamented lack of composure and maturity in the squad.

Arsenal and Arteta is Thomas Partey. We are nothing without him.

We play so much better with him

His disasterclass would be a dream 10/10 performance for Xhaka,

We all know that yet we are stuck with Him for 6 years.#afc #NEWARS https://t.co/olNUi9WV3U — MOHAMED RASH (@Mrashid_10) May 16, 2022

It's not just the quality of Tierney and Partey that we miss but the composure and maturity. Almost every criticism of this Arsenal team boils down to their youth and inexperience so when we're without the few leaders we have, no wonder we look directionless. — Mark White (@markwhlte) May 16, 2022

Thomas Partey has been a colossal miss for us in the last few weeks. Him and Xhaka were running games together a few months ago. — Matt Dawson (@mattddawson) May 16, 2022

Are you in agreement that Arsenal’s season ended when Partey got injured? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.