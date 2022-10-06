Arsenal's Nketiah extends imposing Europa League run against Bodo/Glimt

Eddie Nketiah was on target as Arsenal silenced Bodo/Glimt 3-0 on Thursday night to extend his notable Europa League form.

Nketiah put Arsenal ahead

Four goals in four UEL starts

Gunners sweep aside Bodo/Glimt

WHAT HAPPENED: Named in the starting XI by Mikel Arteta, Nketiah opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 23rd minute after beating goalkeeper Nikita Haikin from close range. Kieran Tierney lashed a shot across the visitors’ goals, which smashed off the far post, and the Ghana prospect reacted quickest to tap the ball home. With that, he has now scored in each of his last four starts for the North Londoners in the Uefa Europa League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Overall, the striker now boasts 12 goals across his 15 starts for Arsenal in all competitions. Before he was substituted for Reiss Nelson in the 82nd minute, he was close to completing a brace, but Haikin was well-positioned to stop his shot. Judging by this, Arteta could be tempted to start him in subsequent matches.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have won as many as nine of their opening 10 games to a season in all competitions for just a third time in the club’s history, also doing so in 1903-04 and in 2007-08 (both nine wins).

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Nketiah is the second ever Arsenal player to score twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League match, after Nwankwo Kanu against Sunderland in October 2002.

THE VERDICT:

Fans are keen to see Nketiah represent Ghana at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? Having won their last four matches in all competitions, Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with Nketiah expected to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s men.