Arsenal’s Arteta on Partey injury: ‘It’s a little bit ambiguous’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains uncertain about the nature of Thomas Partey’s injury ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Gunners revealed the Ghanaian suffered damage to a muscle in his right thigh during their game against Crystal Palace on Monday.

"It is a little bit ambiguous," Arteta said in a presser on Friday.

"But he has a significant injury and we’ll have to keep assessing him, but he will be out for some weeks.

"It could be [an issue], but it could also not be because it’s an area where he had a previous injury as well, and he felt it straight away. It’s not quick."

The Spaniard also spoke about Kieran Tierney’s injury, stating the responsibility is shared between the club and Scottish national team.

"Our responsibility is to look after them when we have them here, but once they go to the national team," he continued.

"In this case, it’s their job and responsibility to decide which team that they believe is the best to win the games, and we have to try to have quick communication with the national teams, which we have, but these things happen.

Arteta also assessed their Saturday opponents, giving their areas of strength.

"They're a team with a lot of personalities, a coach that is very willing to play, that is very aggressive in the way they press, that wants to dominate the game and they have good players to do that," the manager added.

"But they are very difficult to beat. They don't concede a lot of chances and opportunities in open play and also set pieces and they're a threat.

The tactician was cautious about whether he thinks Arsenal will enjoy a goal-fest against Brighton.

"You never know in football," Arteta concluded.

"Let’s see what happens tomorrow, but obviously, we’re going to try score more goals and we’re certainly creating the chances to do so."

"We have struggled in recent matches to put the ball in the net and we need to be more efficient in the opponent’s box and tomorrow it’s something we have to do because Brighton is a team that doesn’t concede much."

The home game against the Seagulls is a chance for the Gunners to bounce back after their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.