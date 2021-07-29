The Turin-based outfit are eager to tie their star striker down to fresh terms after seeing him enter the final 12 months of his current deal

Arsenal and Roma-linked forward Andrea Belotti has a "very big" contract extension offer on the table at Torino, their club president Urbano Cairo has revealed.

Belotti has spent the last six years of his career at Torino, but his current deal is due to expire in 2022, and a number of top clubs across Europe are thought to be interested in bringing him onto their books.

Emirates Stadium has been mooted as a possible next destination for the 27-year-old, while Goal has reported that Roma are looking at him as a possible long-term replacement for Edin Dzeko, who is being tipped to leave Stadio Olimpico this summer.

What's been said?

Torino's president says the club are planning to sit down with Belotti for talks over his future when he returns from holiday after winning Euro 2020 with Italy.

Cairo claims that the Turin-based outfit have already offered a prized asset lucrative renewal terms, but has hinted that they may be forced to sell if he declines to sign a new agreement.

“When he returns, then we'll talk to him," the Torino chief told Tuttomercatoweb. "We have already made him a proposal that is very big for our financial capabilities.

"After that, if he does not accept the offer, then we will evaluate other things. I don't like to negotiate via the newspapers, but I will say we made an important offer.

"We'll see what happens, we have a month to close a deal or do something else."

Where will Belotti be playing in 2021-22?

It has been reported that Torino want to tie Belotti down until 2026 on a deal worth £3.4 million per year, but it remains unclear whether he will be willing to commit to a long-term stay at The Stadio Olimpico Grande.

Goal understands that new Roma boss Jose Mourinho identified the Italy international as a priority target upon his arrival in the capital, however, they are currently short on funds for transfers.

Article continues below

The Giallorossi can only afford to bid €20 million (£17m/$24m) for Belotti, and it is understood that Torino will demand at least €10m more if he decides against extending his stay in Turin.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have yet to make a formal approach, but head coach Mikel Arteta is thought to be in the market for an experienced new No.9, and Belotti fits the bill having scored 105 goals in 228 games for Torino across all competitions to date.

Further reading