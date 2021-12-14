Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has supported Arsenal's decision to strip striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his captaincy.

The Gabon international was accused of a disciplinary breach ahead of last weekend's Premier League game against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

In the absence of the out-of-form striker, the North Londoners won the match 3-0 thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Ordigaard, and Gabriel.

On Tuesday, ahead of the visit of West Ham United in the league match on Wednesday night, the Gunners announced the changes and the former Kenya international has welcomed the move.

'Discipline is crucial'

"It is crucial for leaders to maintain their discipline for the sake of unity in the team," Omollo told GOAL.

"Nobody is exempted; discipline is crucial and if a leader cannot be held responsible for breaching such, then it might negatively affect the team spirit.

"Arsenal have done a good thing by replacing Aubameyang in his role as the team's captain. It is also a message to young players the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, and the rest."

How will the decision affect the team?

The massive change in the playing unit comes barely 24-hours before Arsenal host the Hammers in the league assignment.

The former Harambee Star has also suggested how will it impact the playing unit.

"Looking at recent matches, that Aubameyang has been involved, he has cost the team goals owing to his wastefulness in front of the goal," Omollo continued.

"I believe it will be more of motivation, especially to the attacking players that if you do not perform, then you are out. Again, since he may not be a first-choice striker anymore, it is time for the likes of Lacazette to step up and show their worth for the team.

"Regarding the match against West Ham, I don't think his absence will affect the teammates especially after the crucial win over Southampton last weekend."

The Gunners are currently placed sixth on the table with 26 points, two less than their London rivals who are fourth after 16 matches.

A win for either side will boost their chances of finishing in the Champions League positions this season.