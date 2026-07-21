Arsenal have opened direct talks with Newcastle United over a move for Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian telling his club he wants to join the Premier League champions before the new season kicks off.

According to British newspaper "The Sun", the 28-year-old has informed Newcastle of his desire to leave for the Emirates. Every previous exchange between the two clubs had gone through intermediaries, with Newcastle insisting the midfielder is not for sale.

Through those same intermediaries, Arsenal signalled they are ready to pay 60 million pounds sterling for the former Lyon man.

Newcastle are standing firm. They want a bigger fee before they let their Brazilian midfielder go.

The approach comes after Arsenal lost out to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for Morgan Rogers.

Talks with Aston Villa had been running since the end of the season, but Arsenal refused to go near the 117 million pounds sterling asking price. Chelsea moved quickly to meet it and wrap up the deal.

Mikel Arteta's side want to bolster their midfield and add width in attack this summer.

They also looked at Matheus Fernandes, who has since joined Tottenham, only to baulk at a fee that climbed to 85 million pounds sterling.

Bournemouth's Alex Scott was another name on the table. His club are refusing to sell, even after he turned down a new contract offer this week.

Arsenal have already agreed a 34 million pounds sterling deal for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

The former Norwich City man is in London this week for a medical ahead of completing his move.