‘Arsenal players not good enough & out of their depth’ – Merson saddened by Gunners’ plight

The former midfielder sees an alarming number of faults at the Emirates and has reiterated that Brendan Rodgers should be the club’s next boss

Too many players on the books at are “out of their depth”, says Paul Merson, with the Gunners finding themselves on a slippery slope as a result of recent recruitment not being good enough.

Questions have been asked of those calling the shots in north London and important decisions made on and off the field.

Unai Emery’s spell as successor to the legendary Arsene Wenger has been brought to a close after just 18 months, with it suggested by many that the Spaniard was never the right choice.

A number of big-money signings intended to aid matters on the pitch have also attracted criticism, with Nicolas Pepe and David Luiz among those struggling to win over their detractors.

Merson says such failings have been an all too familiar theme at Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners now paying the price as they operate with an underperforming squad and without a permanent manager.

“I worry for Arsenal as I just do not think the players are good enough,” the former midfielder told Sky Sports.

“I feel sorry for them as they are playing at a big football club and they are so far out of their depth. It is sad to watch now and I feel for the fans.

“All good teams start from the front. You look at and their front free are the best closing-down front three that you will see in any league. You look at Arsenal and there is no closing down up front.

“There are loads of players sitting there now thinking, 'I'd like to play against Arsenal.' And that is not right.”

Merson has stated on a regular basis that he believes Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is the man to get Arsenal back on track.

He has reiterated his call for the Northern Irishman to be approached, with it his opinion that a highly-rated coach could be lured away from the Foxes despite claims that he is happy at the King Power Stadium.

Merson added: “He [Rodgers] is happy and Leicester are the best team in the league at the moment.

“Do not look at the next six months though, you have to look at the all-round picture and the next five years.

“This [Arsenal] is a big, big football club. He has managed Liverpool, but Arsenal are one of the top 10 clubs in Europe and in my opinion, I think he does [take the job]. Do not let the points gap between them now cloud your judgement.”

Arsenal, with interim boss Freddie Ljungberg at the helm, will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when they play host to .