'Arsenal players agree with Arteta on Aubameyang decision' - Shearer

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer believes the Arsenal players are in support of Mikel Arteta's decision to suspend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as strip him of the captaincy.

The Gabon international has been in the cold since December 11 and in his absence, the Gunners have collected five wins in all competitions, scoring 19 goals in the process and conceding just two.

The ex-England forward believes it was brave for the Spanish tactician to take action against the former captain for a breach of discipline.

"It was a big, brave decision from Arteta to do what he did because with the personality, who Aubameyang was with the captaincy on him, the salary that he is on,’ Shearer said on BBC’s Match of the Day as quoted by Metro.

"But he has to show discipline because he has got a young team who he is trying to send a message to. They now know that they can’t mess around, they can’t be late for training or whatever the situation is.

"And the players agree with the decision that Arteta made because you can tell by their performances.

"Arteta needed his players to back him up in terms of giving him the goals and the performances, and they’ve done that in style."

With the Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers match, which was scheduled for Tuesday, postponed, the Gunners will be hosting Manchester City on January 1, 2022 in their next match.

It is not clear whether Aubameyang will be involved in that match before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon.

Gabon are in Group C alongside continental heavyweights Ghana and Morocco, with islanders Comoros completing the pool.

The first assignment for the Brazilians at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde will be on January 10 against Comoros.

It will be the second match in the group after the Atlas Lions face the Black Stars.

Four days later, Aubameyang will be expected to lead his national team against Ghana where he could be coming face to face with his Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey.