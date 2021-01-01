Arsenal's Ozil sends face masks to Kenyan boy

The Gunners midfielder has come to support the Kenyan boy he helped with playing boots two years ago once again

midfielder Mesut Ozil has shown his class off the pitch again by assisting a young Kenyan boy, Lawrence Masira, with a signed autograph and a bag full of face masks.

Ozil, who was left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and squads for the 2020/21 season, and has been linked with a move away from North London, has moved to support the Kenyan boy he supported two years ago by sending him a gift hamper.

When Kenyan schools opened on January 4, 2021, the government had put masks as mandatory for all the students attending classes in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Njiru, who received the gift on behalf of Masira, has confirmed the same on his Twitter handle by stating: “Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil sent Lawrence Masira masks for the new school term and a signed autograph.

Arsenal midfielder @MesutOzil1088 sent Lawrence Masira masks for the new school term and a signed autograph.

“Mans a legend!”

Ozil and Masira became ‘friends’ on March 14, 2019, when the German international assisted the young boy with his authentic club jersey and football boots.

Masira was photographed by a social media user in December 2018, while herding cattle with a makeshift Arsenal shirt that had the name and number of the former international written boldly with a marker.

Fortunately, Ozil got the message on Twitter and he took action and put a smile on the boy's face with pairs of boots and newly-signed Arsenal jerseys.

The picture of a Kenyan boy with a self made shirt on Twitter touched me so much. 🇰🇪❤ And look at Lawrence now – it's so heartwarming to see him and his brothers happy🙏🏼😘 #SocialMediaPower 💪🏼 #HappyToAssist #Nairobi #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/nQWgc0cABt — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 11, 2019

On sending the gift, Ozil said on his Twitter: “I saw this kid today grazing in the streets of Nairobi – a city without real grass for cows. He told me he loves @MesutOzil1088 so much [You can see his shirt]. Maybe one day this can reach Ozil and get a real Arsenal shirt.”

On Tuesday, Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut said the Arsenal midfielder is a “ fanatic” fueling speculations the player will soon seal a move to the Turkish club.

Ozil has no future at Emirates Stadium having been frozen out of the senior squad by head coach Mikel Arteta this season, and he has not featured for the London club since March, despite maintaining he is fit and available for selection.