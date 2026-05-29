Goal.com
LiveTickets
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Sao Paulo v Juventude - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Arsenal or Paris? Crespo shares his Champions League final prediction with Koora

Exclusive
H. Crespo
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain
Arsenal
Champions League
Argentina
France
England
Hungary

The Argentine star has stressed the importance of attending to small details in the upcoming clash.

Hernán Crespo, a former star of AC Milan, Inter and Chelsea, has revealed his tip to win this season's Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain meet Arsenal in Saturday's final in Budapest, with the French side chasing a second successive crown and the Gunners seeking their first.

Crispo played in the Champions League final for Milan in 2005, scoring a brace against Liverpool in the famous Istanbul final, but still lost the title.

In an interview with Koora to be published later, Crispo said, "Paris Saint-Germain may have a slight edge as they are the reigning champions and one of today's top-performing sides."

However, the former Argentine striker also cautioned that "tournaments like this can be completely turned on their head by a single detail."

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting