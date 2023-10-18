'I'll rip your balls off!' - Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko sends graphic warning to Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of Chelsea Premier League clash

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko issued a warning to his Ukraine team-mate Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Zinchenko's warning for Mudryk

Scored in Ukraine's win over Malta

Arsenal and Chelsea lock horns on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City full-back jokingly warned his compatriot that if he scores against Arsenal for Chelsea in their Premier League clash during the weekend, the Blues would face severe consequences.

Zinchenko also hailed Mudryk for his contribution towards Ukraine's 3-1 win over Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Ukraine's media channel after the match, Zinchenko said, "I told him, 'If you do or attempt to do that on Saturday, I'll rip your balls off'. But the most important thing for us was to take three points. I am very happy for him and for the national team, Mykhailo's goal was important because he calmed down the game a little."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old former Shakhtar Donetsk star finally scored his maiden Chelsea goal earlier this month in the club's 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? An in-form Arsenal side led by Mikel Arteta takes on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday.