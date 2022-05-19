Arsenal unveil new home kit for 2022-23 featuring ‘lightning bolt’ design

Arsenal have unveiled their new 2022-23 home kit, with the latest offering from suppliers Adidas featuring a bold “lightning bolt” design.

The Gunners had been hoping to return to a Champions League stage next season after a five-year absence from elite European competition, but they will need favours on the final day of the current campaign in order to secure a top-four finish.

Regardless of what lies in store for Mikel Arteta’s men, they are hoping to stand out from the crowd as an exciting young squad seeks to unlock further potential while competing for more major honours.

What does the new 2022-23 Arsenal home kit look like?

Arsenal have said of their new kit for 2022-23, which will be worn for the first time in their final game of the current campaign at home to Everton on May 22: “Our home shirt features a striking new collar with a lightning bolt design.

“The shirt, in iconic Arsenal red, will be paired with white shorts, while the white socks will have a red lightning bolt running horizontally across them.”

What makes the Arsenal home kit for 2022-23 different?

Arsenal have announced that £5 from every sale of 2022-23 home shirts bought directly through them between May 19 and August 5 will be going to The Arsenal Foundation to support local community initiatives – with the club having worked to “positively impact the lives of people in our local areas since 1985”.

Freddie Hudson, head of Arsenal in the community, has said: “We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve been doing to bring our community together and support the lives of people in our local area for more than 35 years.

“People are the heartbeat of our community and the £5 donation from our home shirt sales will provide vital support for the local projects that serve our diverse community in north London so well.

“The last couple of years have been especially tough and the impact continues to be felt, but it’s amazing what we can achieve when we all come together to support each other. We continue to draw inspiration from those who make the Arsenal family so special, and we’re thrilled to be able to give a little back in this unique way.”

The 2022-23 Arsenal home kit is available to purchase from May 19 from The Armoury or Arsenal Direct.

How much will the 2022-23 Arsenal home kit cost?

An authentic home adult shirt will cost £100 ($124) in men and women’s designs, while a standard jersey is priced at £70 ($87) - £75 ($93) in long sleeve.

Junior shirts are available for £50 ($62), £55 ($68) with long sleeves, adult shorts are £35 ($43) and the junior offering £25 ($31).

Full size socks come in at £20 ($25), £15 ($19) for kids, while there are mini and baby kits priced at £45 ($56) and £38 ($47) respectively.

