‘Arsenal need to bring in De Rossi’ – Wright wants Roma icon as mentor to Willock

The ex-Gunners striker believes a move for a World Cup-winning midfielder who is now available as a free agent could be beneficial to all concerned

have been told they “need to bring in Daniele De Rossi from ”, with Ian Wright of the opinion that a World Cup-winning midfielder could be a shrewd addition.

A 35-year-old performer who has graced the very top of the game has just become available as a free agent.

De Rossi is severing ties with side Roma after 18 years.

He has reached the end of his contract in the Italian capital and will not be offered fresh terms.

There had been a desire on his part to retire as a one-club man, but that is no longer possible.

De Rossi is not planning to hang up his boots and has seen moves to and mooted.

Wright, though, believes that an iconic figure of the modern era could be a useful asset on a short-term deal at Emirates Stadium.

The former Gunners striker said on Twitter: “Arsenal need to bring in De Rossi from Roma.

“We’ll get 15 games out of him, it won’t cost hardly any money, and the experience he could pass on to the likes of Willock and the other youngsters could be invaluable and money well spent.”

Arsenal need to bring in De Rossi from Roma ! We’ll get 15 games out of him, it won’t cost hardly any money, and the experience he could pass on to the likes of Willock and the other youngsters could be invaluable and money well spent. 🤔 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 3, 2019

Joe Willock is considered to be a hot prospect in north London.

He is just 19 years of age and a product of Arsenal’s famed academy system.

A senior breakthrough has been made, with 17 appearances taken in across the last two seasons.

The most recent of those came in the final, when he was introduced in place of Mesut Ozil.

Article continues below

More outings are expected, with Unai Emery prepared to put his faith in youth.

Willock has plenty of potential still to be unlocked and having experienced heads alongside him will help to take his game to the next level.

De Rossi would fit the mould, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to explore a possible deal and where the Roma legend sees his career heading at an important crossroads.