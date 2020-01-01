Arsenal midfielder Torreira in injury scare

Arsenal midfielder given oxygen after being carried off after heavy tackle in FA Cup tie at Portsmouth

are facing an anxious wait to find out the full extent of an injury to midfielder Lucas Torreira after he was carried off on a stretcher in the Gunners' tie at Portsmouth tonight.

The midfielder was felled by a strong challenge from Pompey centre back James who appeared to win the ball before following through on Torreira who immediately looked to be in trouble.

A stretcher was quickly called for and Torreira was clearly in discomfort as he was attended to by medical staff who also gave him oxygen as he was carried from the field and replaced by Dani Ceballos.

Article continues below

More teams

Referee Mike Dean did not see the incident as a foul but it quickly became clear Torreira was badly hurt and would play no further part in the game.

It was reported that an ambulance was on the scene but it has since been established that he has not been taken to hosptial at this stage.

More to follow