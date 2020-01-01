Arsenal midfielder Partey taken off with injury in first half of Tottenham clash

The midfielder was named in the starting XI for the first time in a month but was replaced by Dani Ceballos before the break

midfielder Thomas Partey was forced off injured during first-half stoppage time of his side's Premier League match against .

Partey returned from injury to make his first appearance for the Gunners in over a month when he was named in the starting XI for the north London derby on Sunday.

He walked over to the touchline during the build-up to Harry Kane's goal that put Spurs two goals up and was replaced by Dani Ceballos immediately after and just seconds before half-time. Spurs would go on to win the derby 2-0, returning to first place in the Premier League.

Partey had been out of action since he was taken off in his side's 3-0 defeat at home to on November 8 and subsequently missed Premier League matches against Leeds and as well as the encounters against Molde and .

The international only returned to Arsenal training during the week and coach Mikel Arteta said after his side's win against Rapid Vienna that the summer signing could feature against their city rivals.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, Arteta was asked about the 27-year-old's inclusion in his starting XI.

He told Sky Sports: "We didn't expect him to be fit for the game but he has been training well and [is] ready to play."

Arsenal fell behind just 13 minutes into the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Son Heung-min led Spurs' charge forward, combining with striker Kane before lashing past Bernd Leno from outside the box.

Son then turned provider as he passed to Kane who then fired in to double the home side's advantage.

Tottenham entered the game second in the table and one point behind , who jumped into pole position with a win against Leeds on Saturday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, sat 15th in the table with 13 points from 10 matches, having won just one of their last six games in the English top-flight.

"A win would change the mood completely, it is not just the game it is also the occasion. We are here to win," Arteta said of his side's need for a good result.

"The way we will approach it will serve us to change the situation we are in in the league. We have to be at our best, they are a threat, they are in a really consistent form but we can beat them."