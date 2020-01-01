Arsenal midfielder Partey taken off in first half of Tottenham clash

midfielder Thomas Partey had to be substituted off in first-half stoppage time of the Premier League match against .

Partey returned from injury to make his first appearance for the Gunners in over a month when he was named in the starting XI for the north London derby on Sunday.

He was replaced by Dani Ceballos immediately after Harry Kane put the hosts 2-0 up.

Article continues below

More teams

The international only returned to Arsenal training during the week and coach Mikel Arteta said after his side's win against that the summer signing could feature against their city rivals.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, Arteta was asked about the 27-year-old's inclusion. He told Sky Sports: "We didn't expect him to be fit for the game but he has been training well and ready to play."

More to follow...