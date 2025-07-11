Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard makes immediate demand of role under Mikel Arteta after sealing £12m transfer from Brentford

Christian Norgaard has been an immediate demand of his role at Arsenal after completing a £12 million ($16m) transfer from Brentford.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Denmark international, who had filled captaincy duties for the Bees, has crossed London in order to continue his Premier League career. The 31-year-old has become another experienced addition for Mikel Arteta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Norgaard is expected to fill a holding midfield role in Arteta’s 4-3-3 system, but he intends to offer much more than added steel in front of the Gunners’ defensive unit. The Dane posted a career-best return of six goals last season and is hungry for more.

WHAT NORGAARD SAID

Norgaard said of his game and what he is hoping to bring to Arsenal’s engine room: “It's developed a little bit over the years. I started as a more offensive player and now I'm a bit more of a holding midfielder. It's important for me that a team has a good defensive structure and hopefully I can contribute to that.

“Then coming off a season where I've had a lot of goal involvements, it's something I really hope I can take into this season as well. I don't know what the gaffer’s plans are with me but hopefully I can also have some freedom to join the offensive play.”

WHAT NEXT?

Norgaard has signed a two-year contract at Emirates Stadium, with said deal including the option for a further 12-month extension. He becomes Arsenal’s third signing of the summer, joining goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielder Martin Zubimendi in north London.