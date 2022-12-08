Arsenal legend Toure: I learnt from a 'top manager', my mentor Rodgers from Celtic to Leicester City

Arsenal legend Kolo Toure has credited Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers for his success in landing the managerial role at Wigan Athletic.

Rodgers and Toure were working together at Celtic and Leicester

Toure's task will be to lift Wigan from the relegation zone

His first challenge will be this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: The Arsenal legend was recently appointed as manager of Championship side Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal.

This is his first job as manager after serving as an assistant to Rodgers at Scottish side Celtic and recently at Premier League side Leicester City.

Toure had played for Rodgers at Liverpool and Celtic respectively before taking a coaching role in 2017.

WHAT HE SAID: "I want to thank Mr Brendan Rodgers. He [Rodgers] is my mentor really and I have been working with him and learning from him and I want to thank him and his staff from Leicester City and firstly Celtic, because that is where my coaching career started," Toure told the BBC.

"I finished my career as a football player without a break and went straight into coaching with Brendan. I have been with him for nearly five years and it was the process for me.

"To be a good football player doesn't mean you will be a good coach, and that is why I needed to work with a top manager like Rodgers. Then I had to learn all of the skills a manager needs to make sure he can implement the best quality possible to help his players.

"When Wigan come, you cannot turn that down when you have been waiting for five years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently, Wigan are battling relegation in England's second-tier competition. They have played 21 matches, won six, drawn five, and lost 10 meaning they have collected 23 points.

They are above Huddersfield and Blackpool who are last and second last respectively.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Toure's first competitive assignment will be against Millwall at the Den this weekend.