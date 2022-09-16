Ex-Arsenal striker Lacazette to undergo surgery on vocal cords after squeaky voice video goes viral

- French forward's voice sounded strange
- Has been struggling with a polyp
- Will have operation during international break
WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward caused confusion on social media after a Ligue 1 outing against Monaco as his post-match interview saw him struggling vocally. L’Equipe is now reporting that the 31-year-old is set to have a polyp – a small growth on his vocal cords – removed during the international break.
🎙 Alexandre Lacazette sur les coups de pied arrêtés : "On savait que c'était notre point faible… Je suis désolé pour les supporters."— Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) September 11, 2022
La déception de l’attaquant Lyonnais après la défaite sur le rocher. #ASMOL #Ligue1UberEats #PrimeVideoLigue1 pic.twitter.com/EhAPi0eE6U
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lacazette, who rejoined Lyon as a free agent when reaching the end of his contract at Arsenal, is said to have been managing a throat problem since the summer and has been waiting for a suitable time in which to have an operation.
WHAT NEXT FOR LACAZETTE? Lyon will enter a two-week break after facing defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, allowing Lacazette – who has four goals to his name from seven appearances this season – to seek medical assistance and rest his voice.