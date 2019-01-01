'Arsenal have to keep Aubameyang & Ozil can still make the difference' - Arteta backed to reignite top-four challenge

The former Gunners defender admits an incoming manager at Emirates Stadium faces some big decisions, with a tough job waiting in north London

Mikel Arteta must win a “massive fight” to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at if he takes the reins at Emirates Stadium, says Lauren, while Mesut Ozil is being backed to play an important role under a new boss.

The Gunners are on the verge of appointing a permanent successor to Unai Emery, with Goal confirming that a deal is imminent.

Should Arteta take over at the Emirates Stadium, he will have several issues to address in north London.

One of those concerns the future of supposedly want-away stars, with prolific frontman Aubameyang – who has also taken on captaincy duty this season – among those to have seen their future called into question.

Former Arsenal defender Laurent told 888sport of a prized asset: “He has been outstanding. He is Arsenal’s best player at the moment. And he is improving; he is improving every single year.

“It is very important that they keep him because there are not many players in the market who can score 25 goals a season. It’s a massive thing to keep him and fight for the league in future seasons.”

Another of those to have been linked with a move elsewhere is Ozil, with the World Cup winner remaining a divisive figure.

Lauren believes the German can still prove his worth, adding: “It is always unfair to point the finger at one striker, one midfielder or one defender.

“When things don’t go well everyone has to push together and find a way to win and get the three points every weekend.

“Ozil is just one player in the whole team. Sure, he is one of the best and has the most quality so gets criticism when the team don't get results. But I am sure his talent can still make the difference.”

Arsenal will head to Goodison Park for a meeting with on Saturday sat 10th in the Premier League table.

They are seven points adrift of the top four, but Lauren believes a challenge for qualification could still be pieced together.

He added: “There are many points still to play for until the end of the season.

“It’s not easy because the position right now is not the best but with the many, many points left there is a possibility of top four for sure. I believe they can make it. Why not?”