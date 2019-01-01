Arsenal have 10 players who aren't good enough and need to be sold - Campbell

The former Gunners striker believes Unai Emery still has a big rebuilding job on his hands heading towards another transfer window at Emirates Stadium

have “10 players who aren’t good enough”, says Kevin Campbell, with Unai Emery needing to sanction a number of sales in order to bring in reinforcements that can strengthen his squad.

The Gunners are considered to have enjoyed a productive debut campaign under the Spanish coach.

They are back in contention for a top-four finish, while also reaching the semi-finals of the .

Some familiar problems remain, though, with Arsenal once again struggling to find Premier League form away from home this season.

Campbell believes that is because there are too many average performers on the club’s books, with the former Gunners striker calling for a cull at the Emirates Stadium.

He has told talkSPORT: “I think there’s probably 10 players who aren’t good enough.

“I’m not just blaming Mustafi for what happened at because I think it was a team thing, although he made a mistake.

“There are 10 players who Arsenal really need to look at getting out of the club.”

Campbell added on the need for supporters to place less emphasis on so-called names and instead focus on the ability of those at their disposal: “I think the fans need to not fall for the name on the back of the shirt.

“What the fans have to do is see what the players do on the pitch and can they fight and have the desire for the club.

“It may not be a world-class name but we got showed up by and not many people knew who these Wolves players were at the start of the season.”

Arsenal suffered a humbling 3-1 defeat at Molineux on their most recent outing.

Those around them have also been dropping points, keeping them within a point of the Champions League places, but they have just three games left in which to clamber out of fifth spot.

Emery’s side will be back in action at Leicester on Sunday, before then playing host to in Europe and in domestic competition.

A trip to the Mestalla will be taken in before completing their Premier League fixture list on the road at on May 12.