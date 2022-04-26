Arsenal in Gabriel Jesus transfer talks as Man City striker seeks more playing time

Gabriel Jesus' representatives have opened talks with Arsenal over a potential summer move, GOAL can confirm.

The Gunners are hopeful of signing the Brazil international from Manchester City as they look to strengthen their attack ready for the 2022-23 season.

Jesus is seeking a more important role that will see him earn more regular game time, with the 25-year-old having started 17 of the 24 matches in which he has featured in the English top-flight this season.

Will Gabriel Jesus leave Man City to join Arsenal?

Jesus' agent Paulo Pitombeira has met with Arsenal technical director Edu to discuss a possible deal.

The discussions are still at the early stages and there has been no talk about salary figures so far.

However, it has already been decided that the attacker's agent will be the intermediary in negotiations with City.

Jesus' contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2023 and he is hoping for more regular playing time, which he believes he can get at Arsenal, but he will not attempt to force City to let him leave.

Indeed, there is still the possibility that the former Palmeiras striker will ultimately agree to new terms at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland may also be a factor in him being open to making a summer switch, as the arrival of another star striker could result in Jesus falling further down the pecking order.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to bring in a forward, with Alexandre Lacazette set to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Eddie Nketiah has performed well in recent weeks although his long-term future remains unclear as his contract is also coming to an end in 2022.

What has Gabriel Jesus said about his future?

Jesus stayed quiet when asked about his future at the weekend, after he fired in four goals as City beat Watford 5-1 to ensure they remain top of the Premier League.

“I think it's not time to think about this,” he told reporters when asked if he would stay and fight for his place. “I think you expect me to say this, but it's true.

"Now is the best moment of the season, I want to enjoy it, to keep focused on my team, with my team-mates to fight for the Premier League."

