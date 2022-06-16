Arsenal fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Arsenal will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a London derby against Crystal Palace.
Mikel Arteta's side will then take on Leicester at home before facing off against newly promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure Champions League football next season.
GOAL brings you Arsenal's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|05/08/2022
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Fulham
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Everton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Arsenal
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Arsenal
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Arsenal
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v West Ham United
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brentford
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Arsenal
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leeds United
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Arsenal
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|26/04/2023
|20:00
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brighton
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Tough autumn & punishing April will define Arsenal's season
By GOAL's Arsenal Correspondent, Charles Watts
Arsenal will be far from happy that they have to start the season with an away game under the lights on a Friday night for the second successive year. But that tricky fixture at Crystal Palace aside, it’s a good looking start to the campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.
They have a real chance to get some momentum during the early weeks of the season ahead of difficult spell in October and November, which will see them come up against Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.
How the fixtures fall immediately after Europa League group-stage matches is always key and they are evenly split this season, with three home games and three away games, so Arteta can have few complaints about that.
And Arsenal can also be quite happy with how they will end the season, with games against Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves in the final weeks.
They will go into those games on the back of an incredibly difficult April, however. Away games against Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City all await in the penultimate month of the campaign, as well as a home match against Chelsea.
With Arsenal hoping to be playing games in the latter stages of the Europa League during that time, it already looks like the period that could define the season.
When do Arsenal play Tottenham in 2022-23?
The first north London derby of 2022-23 will be played on October 1, 2022 at the Emirates, with the return game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium scheduled for January 14, 2023.
When do Arsenal play Man Utd in 2022-23?
Arsenal face Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 3, 2022. They welcome the Red Devils to the Emirates on January 21, 2023.
When do Arsenal play Chelsea in 2022-23?
Arsenal's first game against Chelsea in the 2022-23 Premier League is scheduled for November 5 at Stamford Bridge, followed by a home game on April 29, 2023.
Arsenal tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Arsenal Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, for example, are classed as Category A and thus more expensive.
Arsenal season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £1,839 for a seat in Centre Upper of the Emirates to £926 for seats in the lower section, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Arsenal games on the official club website or by visiting the box office.
Arsenal 2022-23 pre-season fixtures & results
Arsenal head to the United States on a pre-season tour ahead of the 2022-23 season.
They will play Everton (July 16), Orlando City (July 20) and Chelsea (July 23) Stateside before a pre-season homecoming against Sevilla (July 30).