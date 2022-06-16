Arsenal fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Gunners have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against - check the full fixture list

Arsenal will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a London derby against Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta's side will then take on Leicester at home before facing off against newly promoted Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure Champions League football next season.

GOAL brings you Arsenal's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal 13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City 20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal 27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham 30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa 03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal 10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton 17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal 01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur 08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool 15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal 18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City 22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal 29/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal 12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal 26/12/2022 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United 31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal 02/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United 14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United 04/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal 11/02/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford 18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal 25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal 04/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth 11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal 18/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace 01/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United 08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal 15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal 22/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton 26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal 29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea 06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal 13/05/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton 20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 28/05/2023 16:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Tough autumn & punishing April will define Arsenal's season

By GOAL's Arsenal Correspondent, Charles Watts

Arsenal will be far from happy that they have to start the season with an away game under the lights on a Friday night for the second successive year. But that tricky fixture at Crystal Palace aside, it’s a good looking start to the campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

They have a real chance to get some momentum during the early weeks of the season ahead of difficult spell in October and November, which will see them come up against Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

How the fixtures fall immediately after Europa League group-stage matches is always key and they are evenly split this season, with three home games and three away games, so Arteta can have few complaints about that.

And Arsenal can also be quite happy with how they will end the season, with games against Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Wolves in the final weeks.

They will go into those games on the back of an incredibly difficult April, however. Away games against Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City all await in the penultimate month of the campaign, as well as a home match against Chelsea.

With Arsenal hoping to be playing games in the latter stages of the Europa League during that time, it already looks like the period that could define the season.

Arsenal starting the PL season away from home on the Friday night for the second successive year.



Away to Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/SuGudv87UX — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 16, 2022

When do Arsenal play Tottenham in 2022-23?

The first north London derby of 2022-23 will be played on October 1, 2022 at the Emirates, with the return game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium scheduled for January 14, 2023.

When do Arsenal play Man Utd in 2022-23?

Arsenal face Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 3, 2022. They welcome the Red Devils to the Emirates on January 21, 2023.

When do Arsenal play Chelsea in 2022-23?

Arsenal's first game against Chelsea in the 2022-23 Premier League is scheduled for November 5 at Stamford Bridge, followed by a home game on April 29, 2023.

Arsenal tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Arsenal Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, for example, are classed as Category A and thus more expensive.

Arsenal season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £1,839 for a seat in Centre Upper of the Emirates to £926 for seats in the lower section, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Arsenal games on the official club website or by visiting the box office.

Arsenal 2022-23 pre-season fixtures & results

Arsenal head to the United States on a pre-season tour ahead of the 2022-23 season.

They will play Everton (July 16), Orlando City (July 20) and Chelsea (July 23) Stateside before a pre-season homecoming against Sevilla (July 30).

See GOAL's guide to Arsenal's pre-season tour.