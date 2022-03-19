Arsenal fans pronounce Partey ‘world class’ after Aston Villa display
Ghana international Thomas Partey left an impression on many as Arsenal handed Aston Villa a 1-0 home defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.
Following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in midweek, The Gunners bounced back to winning ways in the match week 30 fixture, thanks to a Bukayo Saka 30th minute strike.
Partey played the entire game, and his brilliant display certainly did not go unnoticed.
In his second season with Mikel Arteta’s side, the 28-year-old struggled in the 2020-21 term following a transfer from Atletico Madrid, largely due to injury.
His fortunes were not any different early on this term but since the turn of the New Year, the 28-year-old has picked up form and has never looked back.
Some Arsenal fans have been quick to highlight his refreshing change in fortune.
So good has the Ghanaian been for The Gunners in 2022 that according to one fan, a ‘better’ club than Arsenal deserves the midfielder.
After helping The Gunners account for Villa, Partey’s attention heads for the international scene where he is expected to lead Ghana in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on March 25 and 29 respectively.
For some fans back home, their attention is already on the big showdown against the Super Eagles.
