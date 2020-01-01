'Arsenal fans have had enough of Xhaka' - Evra reveals Henry disgust at Gunners bad boy

The Switzerland midfielder saw red for violent conduct shortly before Aubameyang's own goal consigned his team to defeat

Patrice Evra has claimed legend Thierry Henry once turned off a Gunners game in disgust because Granit Xhaka had been given the captain's armband.

midfielder Xhaka once again made the headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday when he was sent off midway through their clash for violent conduct against in the Premier League.

In his absence the Gunners fell to a 1-0 defeat, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring in the wrong net to seal his side's fate.

The loss is Arsenal's fourth consecutive reverse at the Emirates Stadium in the league, their worst run for more than 60 years, placing further pressure on manager Mikel Arteta to turn round the team's fortunes.

And Evra pointed the finger squarely at Xhaka, whom he accused of letting down his team-mates due to his indiscipline.

"I will tell you a quick story," Evra said to Sky Sports. "Thierry Henry one day invited me to his house to watch an Arsenal game.

"He turned on the TV, the first image we saw on the screen was Xhaka leading the Arsenal team, being the captain. Thierry Henry turned off the TV.

"I said, ‘What happened?’. He said, I cannot watch my team and Xhaka being the captain of my team and he turned off the screen. And we did not watch the game."

"It tells you everything about what a legend of this clubs thinks about him. And again he let down his team. It is not the first time.

"I remember two years ago I made a comment about Arsenal saying they look like babies. He came out and said ‘Patrice Evra, it is not the first time he has spoken about us’. Then I remember the next game he got substituted and he took off his shirt.

"I think Arsenal fans have had enough of Xhaka."

Sunday's defeat means Arsenal have slipped down to 15th place in the Premier League, managing just four wins and seven goals in their 12 games to date.

Their next clash comes on Wednesday at home to , before visiting at Goodison Park on Saturday.