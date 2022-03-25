Arsenal duo Saka and Smith Rowe set to miss England friendly against Switzerland

Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka will both miss out on England's friendly clash against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed.

The Three Lions are set to take on the Rossocrociati this weekend in London, followed by another home friendly against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday as part of the March international break.

Saka had already been forced to withdraw following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this week, but speaking ahead of his side's first clash, Southgate has now revealed that his Gunners team-mate is set to miss out after sitting out of training on Friday.

What has been said?

"Emile didn't train today so unlikely he'll be involved tomorrow," the manager told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"[It's] nothing too serious but we'll check to see if he'll be involved tomorrow. Raheem [is] absolutely fine but it was a shame to lose Bukayo.

"We're back in that place with Covid where there's a spike. It's a shame."

Southgate confirms debuts to come

While Smith Rowe and Saka will miss out on winning further caps against Switzerland, England look set to blood at least some of their new faces, having called up three uncapped players for this month's fixtures.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was part of the original squad announcement, while the former's Eagles team-mate Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton wing-back Kyle Walker-Peters were belatedly added after a host of injury-related withdrawals.

"We'll have debuts this week, whether tomorrow or Tuesday," Southgate confirmed. "We want to put them in with experienced players so there's balance."

