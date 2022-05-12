Arsenal concede penalty and receive red card in Tottenham meltdown with Champions League qualification at stake

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The Gunners were plagued by mental mistakes against Spurs on Thursday

With the chance to secure a place in next year's Champions League, Arsenal have suffered a self-inflicted meltdown against Tottenham on Thursday, conceding an early penalty and going down to 10 men within 33 minutes.

Cedric was judged to have fouled Son Heung-min in the box in the 21st minute - a decision the Gunners fiercely disagreed with - before Rob Holding received a second yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Tottenham took a 2-0 lead into half-time and extended their advantage over the visitors in the second half.

More to come...