Arsenal coach Emery hails Zaha and Wan-Bissaka at Crystal Palace

Both players rose through the ranks at Selhurst Park, and have been crucial to the team's survival this season

coach Unai Emery has hailed the impacts of Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at .

The Gunners welcome their fellow London side to the Emirates in Sunday's Premier League showdown and will be wary of the duo.

Zaha's contribution in attack and Wan-Bissaka's performances at right-back has seen them become targets for top clubs domestically and in Europe.

Both players are products of the club, having come through their academy and the Spaniard is inspired by their showing.

"They are two very good players," Emery said.

"They are improving a lot and giving Palace a big performance for their success.



"We have here also young players coming from the academy, training with us, playing some matches with us.



"My responsibility is to work with them and give them the possibility to train with us, and show the capacity to get into the first team with regularity, and also in the future, show they can be important players for us."

Meanwhile, Zaha's Cote d’Ivoire will compete in the this summer.

The Elephants find themselves in Group D, alongside , and Namibia.