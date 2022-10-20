Arsenal charged by FA for failure to control players following controversial late decision against Leeds

The FA has charged Arsenal after their players complained when Gabriel was wrongfully sent off against Leeds United, which was overturned by VAR.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have been charged by the FA following Sunday's 1-0 win away to Leeds United, after their players reacted to referee Chris Kavanagh's decision to give defender Gabriel a straight red card for a foul on Patrick Bamford in injury time. The decision was subsquently overturned following an on-field review.

WHAT THEY SAID: An official statement from the FA Spokesperson reads: "Arsenal FC have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Leeds United FC on Sunday 16 October 2022.

"It's alleged the club failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the fixture. Arsenal FC have until Monday 24 October to provide a response."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal were minutes away from a 1-0 victory when the referee sent off the Brazilian for violent conduct against Bamford. VAR advised him to review the decision, though, which showed that the Leeds striker had actually fouled Gabriel who kicked out as a result. A free-kick was awarded to Arsenal and the red card was downgraded to a yellow.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners hung onto a vital three points, but will more than likely contest a charge that came about from a decision that wrongly went against them. All focus in the immediate future, though, will be on a visit from PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.