Arsenal away tickets: fixtures, prices and more

Everything you need to know to go on tour with the Gunners

The 2023-24 Premier League season is well underway, and after their devastating fall late in the title race last term, few sides will be more determined to get their hands on the biggest prize of all than Arsenal.

With a return to the UEFA Champions League, plus FA Cup and EFL Cup campaigns to come through, the Gunners will have to be at their very best as they look to compete for silverware on multiple fronts, having already picked up the FA Community Shield against key rivals Manchester City in August.

Looking for Arsenal home tickets? Check out our guide to scoring Arsenal tickets for the 2023-24 season.

The games - and the miles - are sure to pile up for supporters looking to follow them away from Emirates Stadium too. So, how can you get your hands on Arsenal away tickets for the 2023-24 season? Let GOAL talk you through where you can buy Arsenal away tickets, how much they’ll cost and more key details you’ll need to know.

Arsenal 2023-24 away fixtures

Date Opponent Stadium Tournament Price September 16, 2023 Everton Goodison Park Premier League £20 - £30 September 30, 2023 Bournemouth Vitality Stadium Premier League £20 - £30 October 21, 2023 Chelsea Stamford Bridge Premier League £20 - £30 November 4, 2023 Newcastle United St James' Park Premier League £20 - £30 November 25, 2023 Brentford Gtech Community Stadium Premier League £20 - £30 December 5, 2023 Luton Town Kenilworth Road Premier League £20 - £30 December 9, 2023 Aston Villa Villa Park Premier League £20 - £30 December 23, 2023 Liverpool Anfield Premier League £20 - £30 December 30, 2023 Fulham Craven Cottage Premier League £20 - £30

What are away tickets?

Away tickets are those sold to travelling fans of a visiting club for a fixture. They are generally a small allocation somewhere in the four-figure region, distributed by the host team to their opponent for sale to their supporters for the game.

These tickets are then generally sold through the visiting club’s official ticket portal, though they may also be entered into an internal lottery or subject to a hierarchical system where long-term fans are rewarded with initial priority. Due to demand from teams, and the relatively low cost of a ticket, away allocations often sell out within minutes for Premier League games.

What is the away ticket price cap?

Part of the allure of away tickets comes from them being among the cheapest on sale for Premier League fixtures, after clubs settled on a historic agreement to cap prices, originally ahead of the 2016-17 season.

A revised agreement was struck on a three-season basis before the 2022-23 term, keeping prices low, with no adult away ticket allowed to exceed more than £30.00 in value for a single Premier League game up until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Who can buy Arsenal away tickets?

Arsenal away tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis through a hierarchical system based on long-time club membership, season ticket holder status and other factors. If you are not a member of the club, you will not be able to buy tickets from them directly.

However, fans can also try their luck on the secondary resale market, with tickets often available for away fixtures through StubHub, one of the leading retailers in the marketplace.

How does the Arsenal away scheme work?

With only a limited number of tickets within the allocation handed to clubs, Arsenal’s away scheme works through the varied tiers of membership at the club, with seats offered initially to season ticket holders and members of their now-defunct Travel Club membership.

After first refusal from those eligible, any remaining tickets are opened up to the club’s Silver members and Red members, who can then purchase the remaining tickets. High demand often means sales rarely reach this stage.

How many away tickets does Arsenal have?

Most teams are not particularly forthcoming on the exact number of tickets they are allocated for away fans when it comes to Premier League games, and Arsenal is no exception to this practice.

However, as a rule of thumb, travelling fan numbers tend to be capped at 3,000 per match, or at 10 per cent of a stadium’s capacity if the total number of tickets that are available is less than 30,000.

This means for stadiums like Old Trafford and Anfield, Arsenal fans will be allocated the likely maximum number, but for games at Kenilworth Road and Vitality Stadium, will be forced to settle for significantly less.

FAQs

When do Arsenal away tickets go on sale?

Arsenal away tickets go on sale several weeks in advance of the individual fixture and are available to club members.

Those who are not members can explore their options through StubHub, though we would advise fans to ensure the corresponding game has gone on sale through the club’s official ticket portal first.

How can I book coach travel for Arsenal away games?

You can book coach travel for Arsenal away games through the club’s official ticket portal, with Corporate Travel Management (CTM) serving as the Gunners’ supporter travel provider this season.

For further information, check through the club’s website.

The final say

With numbers limited and high demand for allocations this season, finding tickets for Arsenal away games will be difficult for fans who are not already existing members or long-time season ticket holders.

However, supporters can still take to secondary resale sites like StubHub in search of additional ticket options, with fans often able to snap up a seat through these outlets and retailers.

