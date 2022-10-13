Arsenal boss Arteta draws line under Aubameyang feud with blunt response

Soham Mukherjee|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mikel ArtetaGetty/GOAL
ArsenalPremier LeagueUEFA Europa LeagueP. Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta has delivered a blunt response to former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's criticism of his supposed flaws.

  • Striker commented on Arteta's man-management
  • Has posted a clarification of his comments
  • Arteta remains unfazed by the incident

WHAT HAPPENED?  In a recently leaked video, Aubameyang was caught criticising the Gunners boss following his departure from the north London club to Barcelona. He made a jibe at Arteta saying that the man calling the shots in north London cannot handle “big characters”. However, he later put out a statement clarifying his comments and wished Arsenal the best for the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked to respond to Aubameyang's comments, Arteta said: "People are free to discuss what they want."

When further quizzed about the atmosphere in his current dressing room, he showered praise on his troops. "Phenomenal, I've never been in a better dressing room," he said. "More enjoyable, more hard-working, better relationship with the staff to players and it's an absolute pleasure as a coach to be part of this group."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang is back in the Premier League with Chelsea and will get to settle scores with Arteta when the two London clubs face each other on November 6 at Stamford Bridge. The Gabonese has been in good form recently and found the net against AC Milan to help his side take a major step towards qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

AubameyangGettyAubameyang ArtetaGettyAubameyang Tatarusanu Chelsea Milan Champions LeagueGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will take on Bodo/Glimt in a Europa League encounter on Thursday evening at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

22564 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 5%Liverpool
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 54%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
22564 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks