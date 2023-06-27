Arsenal confirm Amanda Ilestedt transfer as Swedish defender leaves PSG to reunite with Jonas Eidevall

- Gunners bring in more experience
- Player that head coach knows well
- New adventure for Swedish star
WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced 30-year-old defender joins the Gunners on a permanent deal following a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain. She has won 64 caps for her country – representing them at two European Championships and a couple of World Cups – and was part of the Swedish squad that claimed a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.
WHAT THEY SAID: Ilestedt has told Arsenal’s official website of linking up with the WSL outfit: “I’m really excited and happy to be here. My goal is to win titles and this is a great club with great players and fantastic facilities, so I believe this is the right place for me to achieve that. There is a real sense of momentum around this club and the support has been wonderful – I can’t wait to walk out onto the pitch in the Arsenal kit.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eidevall, who previously worked with Ilestedt at Rosengard in their homeland, said of a deal being done: “I’m delighted that Amanda has joined us here at Arsenal. She brings extensive international experience and I believe she has a great mix of presence and technical ability, making her an ideal fit for our squad. I enjoyed working with Amanda during our time in Sweden and am looking forward to coaching her here at Arsenal too.”
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Ilestedt began her career with Rosengard, winning five Damallsvenskan league titles there – two under the guidance of Eidevall – before going on to spend time in Germany with Turbine Potsdam and Bayern Munich. She joined PSG in 2021, but will now be taking on a new adventure in England.