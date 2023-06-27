Arsenal confirm Amanda Ilestedt transfer as Swedish defender leaves PSG to reunite with Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of Amanda Ilestedt, with the Sweden international reuniting with coach Jonas Eidevall in north London.

Gunners bring in more experience

Player that head coach knows well

New adventure for Swedish star

WHAT HAPPENED? The experienced 30-year-old defender joins the Gunners on a permanent deal following a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain. She has won 64 caps for her country – representing them at two European Championships and a couple of World Cups – and was part of the Swedish squad that claimed a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ilestedt has told Arsenal’s official website of linking up with the WSL outfit: “I’m really excited and happy to be here. My goal is to win titles and this is a great club with great players and fantastic facilities, so I believe this is the right place for me to achieve that. There is a real sense of momentum around this club and the support has been wonderful – I can’t wait to walk out onto the pitch in the Arsenal kit.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eidevall, who previously worked with Ilestedt at Rosengard in their homeland, said of a deal being done: “I’m delighted that Amanda has joined us here at Arsenal. She brings extensive international experience and I believe she has a great mix of presence and technical ability, making her an ideal fit for our squad. I enjoyed working with Amanda during our time in Sweden and am looking forward to coaching her here at Arsenal too.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ilestedt began her career with Rosengard, winning five Damallsvenskan league titles there – two under the guidance of Eidevall – before going on to spend time in Germany with Turbine Potsdam and Bayern Munich. She joined PSG in 2021, but will now be taking on a new adventure in England.