Arsenal all-time top scorers: Henry leads the way

Arsenal are easily one of the most popular and recognisable football clubs in the world and they have produced some of the most aesthetically pleasing teams, with some extremely skilful attackers in their long and illustrious history.
But who were some of the best goal scorers for the Gunners?
Thierry Henry is hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and is without a doubt an absolute Arsenal icon.
The former France international finished on the Ballon d'Or podium twice (2003 and 2006) and holds the record for most Premier League Golden Boots won by an individual (four). He defined an era while playing at Arsenal and sits at the top of the all-time goalscoring charts with 228 goals scored, the only player with over 200 goals scored for the club.
In second place, fan favourite Ian Wright netted an impressive 185 goals in a mere 288 games, with Cliff Bastin completing the podium with 178 strikes.
More recently, Robin van Persie somewhat tainted his Arsenal legacy by swapping the club for Manchester United, but the Dutchman did enjoy a very productive spell with the Gunners and finds himself sitting eighth.
Fellow Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp is another bona fide club legend and sits 11th with 120 goals, including some of the club's greatest ever.
Arsenal's top goal scorers of all time
|Position
|Player
|Goals
|Matches
|Years
1
Thierry Henry
228
377
22004-2017
2
Ian Wright
185
288
1956-1973
3
Cliff Bastin
178
396
1962-1973
4
John Radford
149
481
1937-1955
5
Jimmy Brain
139
232
1952-1962
=5
Ted Drake
173
184
1962-1974
7
Doug Lishman
137
244
1919-1933
8
Robin van Persie
132
278
1991-2014
9
Joe Hulme
125
374
1983-1986, 1988-1995
10
David Jack
124
208
1994-2011, 2012-2013
11
Dennis Bergkamp
120
423
2001-2006
12
Reg Lewis
118
176
1937-1954
13
Alan Smith
115
347
1961-1968
14
Jack Lambert
109
161
2003-2009, 2021-
15
Frank Stapleton
108
300
1953-1958
=15
Theo Walcott
108
397
1987-1998
17
David Heard
107
180
1996-2007
18
Olivier Giroud
105
253
1995-2001
19
Joe Baker
100
156
1907-1915