Arsenal all-time top scorers: Henry leads the way

Goal takes a look at Arsenal's top 20 goalscorers of all time...

Arsenal are easily one of the most popular and recognisable football clubs in the world and they have produced some of the most aesthetically pleasing teams, with some extremely skilful attackers in their long and illustrious history.

But who were some of the best goal scorers for the Gunners?

Thierry Henry is hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and is without a doubt an absolute Arsenal icon.

The former France international finished on the Ballon d'Or podium twice (2003 and 2006) and holds the record for most Premier League Golden Boots won by an individual (four). He defined an era while playing at Arsenal and sits at the top of the all-time goalscoring charts with 228 goals scored, the only player with over 200 goals scored for the club.

In second place, fan favourite Ian Wright netted an impressive 185 goals in a mere 288 games, with Cliff Bastin completing the podium with 178 strikes.

More recently, Robin van Persie somewhat tainted his Arsenal legacy by swapping the club for Manchester United, but the Dutchman did enjoy a very productive spell with the Gunners and finds himself sitting eighth.

Fellow Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp is another bona fide club legend and sits 11th with 120 goals, including some of the club's greatest ever.

Arsenal's top goal scorers of all time