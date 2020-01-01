Aroka: Kisumu All-Stars coach hurting by FKF decision to end KPL

The tactician believes his side had a chance of making it out of the danger zone by playing remaining games

Kisumu All-Stars coach Andrew Aroka is hurt by the Football Kenyan Federation (FKF) decision to annul the league, promote and relegate teams based on the first round results.

The Federation announced on April 30 the Kenyan Premier League ( ) has been cancelled with crowned. FKF have since forwarded K'Ogalo's name to Confederation of African Football (Caf) as 's representatives.

"It is not a logic decision by the Federation to relegate teams with about 10 matches remaining," Aroka told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"I am not even commenting on Gor Mahia's crowning, but my concern is in the relegation zone. Like for example, we have 10 games remaining, six are to be played at home and four away, we had a huge advantage of getting out of the danger zone.

"Us playing the promotion/relegation battle does not guarantee us safety, we could have had a chance of getting from our current position."

While he states the decision favours some teams, the tactician points out the logical conclusion.

"We have teams who have benefited from the abrupt ending of the league while others are hurting," Aroka concluded.

"The Federation could have just decided to make the current campaign null and void with no promotions or relegation. But it could have been the last option; the best way is to complete the league if we get an opportunity."

The Kisumu-based side have struggled to get off the mark since getting a promotion to the top tier. On and off-pitch matters have contributed to their struggles. Aroka came on board in February, taking over from Arthur Apiyo who was serving on an interim basis.

Article continues below

Sugar has since been relegated with Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United gaining promotion to the top tier.

On May 7, KPL wrote to Caf complaining of FKF’s interference and according to the former, the Federation overstepped their legal mandate by ending the league without consulting the stakeholders.