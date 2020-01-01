Aroka appointed Kisumu All-Stars head coach

The tactician has been handed a short-term deal to help the team get off the relegation zone

Kenyan Premier League side Kisumu All-Stars have appointed Andrew Aroka as their new head coach.

The Kisumu based side has been without a coach for about two months now since Henry Omino was fired after a series of unsatisfying results. Club's CEO Nicholas Ochieng has confirmed the appointment of the tactician on a short term contract.

"Aroka is our new coach, we have appointed him on a six-month contract," Ochieng told Goal on Monday.

"It is a short term solution to our problem we are having on the pitch. The contract will be extended by the end of the season once he helps the club survive relegation."

The administrator has also explained why management opted to go for Aroka.

"[Aroka] was with us for two years, he understands the players and our system as well. It is the reason why we went for him, we believe he is the right man for the job," Ochieng concluded.

All-Stars are on eight points after playing a total of 19 games.