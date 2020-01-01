Arnold Origi ready to honour Harambee Stars call-up despite dual citizenship

The former 'Kenya One' says he will jump at the chance to play for the national team again despite acquiring dual citizenship

Arnold Origi claims he will not hesitate to play for again despite acquiring citizenship in Norway.

Origi was Kenya’s goalkeeper for close to four years after he took over the mantle from Francis Onyiso and made his debut against in an (Afcon) qualifier in 2005, but was thereafter overlooked after it emerged he had secured Norwegian citizenship.

Origi has now stated he will not mind donning the Kenyan jersey again if coach Francis Kimanzi gives him a call-up for the next assignments.

More teams

“I have dual citizenship and I’m eligible,” Origi is quoted as saying by Nation Sports.

“It’s always a dream to play for my country. If the coach thinks I’m good enough I will honour the call-up.

“Of course I want to achieve more with the national team and there is still time for that because I’m still actively playing and not planning to stop any time soon.

"The opportunities will still arise to do something great with the national team."

Origi’s last game for Kenya was the 1-0 defeat to Guinea Bissau at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on March 27, 2016, and he went on to miss out on eight Afcon and four World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Article continues below

“I cannot let it be a catalyst for regret. If anything I’m so proud of my achievements at club level. I started watching the national team play when I was a kid so every time I play for the national team I go there as a supporter first then as a player,” Origi, who currently features for HIFK Fotboll in Finland, continued.

“So every time we lose, the supporter in me really suffers. I was really disappointed by every loss and every unsuccessful qualifying campaign."

Kenyans will anxiously be waiting to see whether Kimanzi will consider the player when he names the next squad for qualifiers after the coronavirus pandemic is contained.