Arnold Origi pass tips to Kariobangi Sharks goalkeepers ahead of clash against Gor Mahia

John Oyemba, Gad Mathews and Brian Bwire tapped into the experience of former Harambee Stars custodian, Arnold Origi ahead of the tie

Gor Mahia strikers may have to do extra ‘tuition’ on how to find the back of the net when they face off with Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Both teams are heading into the tie with low confidence having crashed out of the continental championships- Sharks being eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup by Asante Kotoko of Ghana while Hassan Oktay’s men were relegated from the lower tier competition after falling to Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the Caf Champions League.

But it is Gor Mahia who will be under pressure to squeeze maximum points against the Sharks side, who left a train of deep wounds on the face of K’Ogalo, who lost to the Shield Cup champions in the Super Cup in September.

And with experienced custodian John Oyemba available for selection after he returned to the squad for the first time in five months, last week; Sharks goalkeeping department received another morale-boosting confidence ahead of the match.

The three keepers, Oyemba, Gad Mathews and Brian Bwire tapped into the experience of former Harambee Stars custodian, Arnold Origi ahead of the tie with the record champions as the former Lillestrøm SK goalkeeper spread his love over this Christmas festivities.

“Apart from foods and drinks, skills are also being shared this holiday season. Our goalkeepers receiving motivation from Kenya-One, Arnold Origi. It couldn't come from a better teacher.” Shark said in a Social media post.

Gor Mahia kicked off the season on a low note, losing to Bandari but recovered against Zoo FC in their last league outing. Sharks also played to a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards in the opening match but picked themselves up with a 3-0 win over Sony Sugar in their next league game.