Arnold Origi: Kimanzi set to recall veteran keeper for Harambee Stars duty

The Harambee Stars coach is said to be considering a recall for the veteran custodian who plies his trade in Norway

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi is keen to hand goalkeeper Arnold Origi another chance to play for the national team.

According to People Daily, Kimanzi has already talked Origi out of international retirement and sent him an invite to join the team for preparations ahead of a crucial 2021 qualifier against Comoros on March 25.

According to inside sources, who spoke to the newspaper, the decision by Kimanzi to force Origi out of retirement is to give him more options between the posts after first-choice custodian Patrick Matasi fumbled in his last match for the team, during a 1-1 draw against .

During the 2019 Afcon in , Matasi also had numerous howlers against in the group stage, and despite managing to stop a penalty from star Sadio Mane, he ended up conceding three cheap goals.

Apart from Matasi, the other options Kimanzi was left with were Ian Otieno, who recently moved to Zambia giants Zesco United, and goalie Samuel Odhiambo, who fumbled as Stars lost 4-1 to underdogs Eritrea during the Cecafa Senior Challenge tournament in Kampala last December.

“With his experience and agility, his return to the team will be a major boost, because all we want is to win matches and qualify, so we have to assemble the best team using all our best ammunition from different parts of the world,” said the source who sought anonymity.

Origi, who has 33 caps, retired from the national team after more than a decade of service, as he decided to concentrate on club football in the Norwegian league, where he has attained citizenship.

Currently, the former and goalkeeper plies his trade for Helsingin Idrottsforeningen Kamraterna in the Finish top flight.

are currently second in the group after two 1-1 draws, against Egypt in Cairo and Togo in Nairobi.