Arnold Origi: Another blow for Harambee Stars as keeper will miss Zambia friendly

After Goal confirmed striker Olunga and Omollo will not be available, goalkeeper Origi will also not travel for the friendly

’s Harambee Stars have suffered another blow after it emerged goalkeeper Arnold Origi will not be available for the friendly against Zambia on October 10.

Origi, who was the surprise inclusion in the 34-man provisional squad by coach Francis Kimanzi as he was coming back from retirement after a five-year absence, will not be able to travel to Kenya for the friendly against Chipolopolo because of the strict Covid-19 measures in Finland where he turns out for HIFK Fotboll.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno has revealed to Goal the keeper was willing to play in the friendly but he will not be able to make it to Nairobi.

More teams

“Arnold [Origi] will not come for the friendly,” Otieno told Goal on Sunday. “He was very keen to play in the match but the tough measures in Finland have denied him the opportunity to return after five years without the team.

“Finland have set up tough laws that if a person leaves the country to another, you will have to be quarantined for 14 days when you go back and this applies to whether you have tested positive or not, the mandatory quarantine period is what affected Origi’s travel to Kenya.

“It means by the time he leaves Kenya for Finland after the friendly, he will have to stay isolated for 14 days meaning he will also miss several matches for his side, and he does not want to miss matches now that he is the preferred keeper for the team and also he is currently on form.”

The latest news on Origi comes after Goal also reported that Japanese-based striker Michael Olunga and midfielder Johanna Omollo, who plays in will also not make it for the friendly, which falls under the Fifa calendar.

On captain Victor Wanyama, who turns out for in the Major League Soccer ( ), Otieno said: “We are still talking to [Wanyama] and as at yesterday [Saturday] there were high chances that he will come for the friendly.

“We will continue to engage him and see what happens, he had a league match last night and we hope the club can now release him to come.”

Article continues below

Otieno also confirmed they had already sent a travel air ticket to new call-up Clarke Oduor, who turns out for Barnsley in the English Championship, to travel to Kenya.

“I can also confirm that Clarke [Oduor] will come for the friendly, we already talked to him and his club and they have agreed to release him, we have also sent his ticket to travel, so we don’t have any issues with him,” Otieno continued.

Kenya will use the friendly to prepare for their upcoming double-header against Comoros in November.