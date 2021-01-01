Aribo, Zungu, Balogun win Scottish Premiership title with Rangers

The Nigeria internationals and the South Africa midfielder have helped the Gers clinch the league diadem for the first time since 2011

Joe Aribo, Bongani Zungu and Leon Balogun have won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers after Celtic played out a 0-0 draw against Dundee United on Sunday.

After the draw at Tannadice, Steven Gerrard’s men, who are unbeaten in the Scottish top-flight this season opened an unassailable 20 point lead at the top of the table.

The impressive performances ensured the Ibrox Stadium outfit ended their 10-year wait for the Premiership title, having last clinched the trophy in 2011.

Nigeria internationals Aribo and Balogun, in particular, played pivotal roles in the success with their impressive performances.

Zungu is on loan from French side Amiens and has made 12 league appearances for the Ibrox Stadium outfit.

Aribo made 24 appearances in the elite division for the Gers this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

The midfielder has been with Rangers since the summer of 2019 when he teamed up with the side after turning down a chance to extend his contract with Charlton Athletic.

Last season, the Super Eagles midfielder helped the Gers finish as runner-up behind Celtic and won the club’s Young Player of the Year for his efforts.

The midfielder has now won his first title with the Ibrox Stadium outfit and his second career diadem after also winning the EFL League One play-offs with Charlton in 2019.

The 24-year-old has taken to social media to express his delight after helping Rangers secure their 55th league title.

Balogun, meanwhile, joined Rangers last summer after leaving Wigan Athletic and has been delivering solid defensive performances.

The versatile defender has featured in 17 Premiership games and provided two assists as part of his contribution to help the Gers clinch the league title.

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr had previously expressed his optimism that the Super Eagles stars will win the league diadem with Rangers.

“It would be great for our players - Balogun and Aribo - if Rangers won the title,” Rohr told Record Sport.

“There is no difference for Leon Balogun playing at right-back for Rangers just now because he’s played there before, for Nigeria and in Germany sometimes.

“He’s quick and intelligent and can change his position very quickly. For me, he’s strong enough to play either position. In the 2018 World Cup, he played at the right of a three-man central defence so is not quite a right back.”